What They Bring Is What Is Essential In Modern Game – Rangers Boss Praises Gers Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty thinks that full-backs James Tavernier and Declan John offer the attacking threat that is needed in the modern game.



Tavernier is widely considered to be one of the best right-backs in the Scottish Premiership, while John has impressed since he joined Rangers from Cardiff City last summer, initially on loan.











The pair were in good form at the weekend as Rangers crushed Ayr United 6-1 in the Scottish Cup and Murty has praised Tavernier and John for their role in the drubbing.



He feels that the duo bombing forward and offering service allowed the front three to focus on getting into the penalty area.





" Declan and James epitomise the attacking threat that a full-back needs to bring now in the modern game in the final third", Murty told Rangers TV.