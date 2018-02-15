XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2018 - 13:39 GMT

Antonio Conte Says Roy Keane Comments Don’t Apply To His Chelsea

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that he has no doubts over the commitment of his players and their willingness to work hard.

After winning the league title comfortably last season, Chelsea have dropped their levels this term and are currently in a fight to just finish in the top four with the other teams below Manchester City.




Chelsea have experienced strange campaigns following winning the league title and Manchester United legend Roy Keane has accused some of the players of downing tools under previous managers.

The former Premier League winning captain feels too many times Chelsea players have stopped trying in the last few years.
 


However, Conte has no such complaints of his squad and insisted that he can see their commitment in every training session.  

The Italian said in a press conference when asked about Keane’s comments: “In every moment I have underlined the commitment of the players.

“We’ve built a great mentality.

"I see great commitment in every training session.”

Chelsea will next host Hull City in the FA Cup on Friday evening before welcoming Barcelona next Tuesday night in the Champions League.
 