06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2018 - 19:10 GMT

Charly Musonda On Bench – Celtic Team vs Zenit Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Zenit St. Petersburg
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)

Celtic have officially confirmed their starting side and substitutes to play host to Russian giants Zenit in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie this evening.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers goes with Dorus de Vries between the sticks, with regular number 1 Craig Gordon out through injury. Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer link up in defence as Celtic try to keep Zenit quiet.




Olivier Ntcham and Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Eboue Kouassi also selected, while James Forrest and Kieran Tierney play.

Callum McGregor is also picked and will be looking to provide support for striker Moussa Dembele.

Rodgers has options on the bench if he needs to try and change things against Zenit, with Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair amongst the substitutes.

Also options off the bench are Odsonne Edouard and new signing Charly Musonda.

 


Celtic Team vs Zenit

De Vries, Lustig, Simunovic, Ajer, Forrest, Brown, Tierney, Ntcham, Kouassi, McGregor, Dembele

Substitutes: Bain, Hendry, Miller, Rogic, Sinclair, Edouard, Musonda
 