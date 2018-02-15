Even With Winning Trophies Inter Atmosphere Didn’t Match Leeds United – Former White

Former Leeds United midfielder Olivier Dacourt says that even the atmosphere at a success-laden Inter did not come close to matching that at Elland Road, where a unity was in evidence that he never found elsewhere during his career.
Dacourt joined Leeds from French club Rennes in 2000 and stayed at the club until departing for Roma, initially on a loan deal in 2003.
He moved to another Serie A side in the shape of Inter in 2006 and tasted success, picking up two Italian league titles as well as two Supercoppa Italianas.
Picking up trophies meant a good atmosphere at Inter, but even so the Nerazzurri never came close to replicating the atmosphere he discovered at Elland Road with Leeds, Dacourt insists.
"I was lucky enough to win things after my spell there, with Inter Milan, but I never found an atmosphere in the team like there was at Leeds", he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.
"An atmosphere between the players, everyone was in unison.
"It was a young team. I was only 24 years old and the kids were 19-20 years old, but they had great promise, they did terrific things.
"At the time, we were unconcerned, we always went out together.
"This atmosphere in the team, I have never found that back", the Frenchman added.
Dacourt's form with Leeds led to him breaking into the senior France squad in time for the FIFA Confederations Cup, which Les Bleus won.
The former Leeds man won 21 caps for France between 2001 and 2004.