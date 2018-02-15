Even With Winning Trophies Inter Atmosphere Didn’t Match Leeds United – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder Olivier Dacourt says that even the atmosphere at a success-laden Inter did not come close to matching that at Elland Road, where a unity was in evidence that he never found elsewhere during his career.



Dacourt joined Leeds from French club Rennes in 2000 and stayed at the club until departing for Roma, initially on a loan deal in 2003.











He moved to another Serie A side in the shape of Inter in 2006 and tasted success, picking up two Italian league titles as well as two Supercoppa Italianas.



Picking up trophies meant a good atmosphere at Inter, but even so the Nerazzurri never came close to replicating the atmosphere he discovered at Elland Road with Leeds, Dacourt insists.





" I was lucky enough to win things after my spell there, with Inter Milan, but I never found an atmosphere in the team like there was at Leeds", he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.