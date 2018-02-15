Former Barnsley Star Dubs Paul Heckingbottom Fantastic Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent has revealed that his former boss and the current Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been a huge influence on his career and he now wishes the 40-year-old all the best for his new venture at Elland Road.



The 21-year-old was sent out on loan at Barnsley for the entire course of last season, where he had the chance to play under the current Whites' boss.











At Oakwell, Kent went on to be named the club's young player of the year, notching up as many as 47 appearances and scoring three goals.



Describing his stint at the club and his experience of playing under Heckingbottom, the Liverpool contracted youngster said that the former Sheffield Wednesday defender was "fantastic".





Kent also took time to wish the Leeds head coach luck as the new boss settles into his role at Elland Road.

"He was a fantastic manager", Kent was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"That was probably my biggest season so far in terms of development.



"He really allowed me to go and express myself and I wish him all the best at Leeds."



Kent's current side Bristol City are scheduled to visit Leeds on Sunday for a Championship fixture.

