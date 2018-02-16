It’s Big Ask – Rangers Star Sets Season Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Josh Windass says that his next target is to score as many as 20 goals for the season after penning a new deal with the Glasgow gaints.



The 24-year-old has signed a new contract with the Gers that will keep him at Ibrox at least until the summer of 2021.











While expressing his delight at having been given the opportunity to sign the new contract, Windass said that though it is going to be tough, his next aim will be to bag 20 goals for the season



According to the Huddersfield Town academy product, manager Graeme Murty has played him in the role that he prefers the most. As a result, the player insists that his performance has improved in terms of goals and assists.





“I feel I have been played in the position I like to play in, and I feel I have improved in terms of goals and assists", Windass told his club's official website.

“I want to hit 20 goals this season, so hopefully I can get that before the end of the campaign.



"It’s a big ask but hopefully I can do it.”



The number eleven has so far found the back of the net 12 times in 30 games overall and has also set up eight more goals for his team-mates.

