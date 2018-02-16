Leicester City Plot Summer Move For Star Chelsea Have First Refusal On

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Thorgan Hazard has emerged as Leicester City’s top target for the summer transfer window.



The 24-year-old has more than two years left on his contract with Gladbach and there have been no conversations between the two over extending his stay at the club.











It has been claimed if Gladbach fail to qualify for Europe this season, Hazard is one of the players who could be allowed to leave the Bundesliga club in the summer.



Chelsea have a first option on Hazard if Gladbach decide to sell him, but there are no indications that the Blues are prepared to re-sign the player they sold in 2015.





However, the 24-year-old could be back in England in the summer as according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, he has emerged as a top target for Leicester for the next transfer window.

The Foxes have been following the Belgian since he left Chelsea in 2015 and they have not taken their eyes off him despite former technical director Steve Walsh joining Everton.



Extensive scouting on Hazard has led to Leicester identifying him as one of the club’s top targets for the summer transfer window.



Borussia Dortmund could ask for a fee around the €20m to €30m for the attacking midfielder.



It remains to be seen if Leicester's interest will prompt Chelsea to use their first option.

