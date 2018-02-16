XRegister
06 October 2016

16/02/2018 - 12:19 GMT

PHOTO: Job Half Done – Celtic Star On Win Over Zenit

 




Celtic captain Scott Brown is eagerly looking forward to his side’s trip to Russia next week following their win over Zenit Saint Petersburg on Thursday night.

A Callum McGregor goal in the 78th minute was the difference between the two sides as Celtic scored a 1-0 home victory over Zenit in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.




The Scottish champions have put themselves in a great position to extend their stay in Europe with the victory at Paradise and are optimistic going into the away leg next week.

Brown admits that the raucous atmosphere created by the home fans played a key role in inspiring the players to put on a performance of such quality.
 


The Celtic captain has insisted that the tie is not over, but he is looking forward to taking forward the challenge in the away leg in Russia next Thursday.  

The midfielder posted a photo on Instagram and wrote: “Great team performance last night and some atmosphere.

“Half way done and now looking forward to next week.”

By finishing third in their Champions League group Celtic confirmed European football for themselves in the second half of the season, but a win over Zenit has inspired them to dream further.
 