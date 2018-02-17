This Is Signal From Alex Sandro – Agent On Exit For Chelsea and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian agent Federico Pastorello has indicated Chelsea and Manchester United target Alex Sandro could consider a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.



Chelsea wanted to sign the full-back last summer, but Juventus blocked any move for the Brazilian despite receiving big money offers from the Premier League champions.











A January move was mooted too, but Sandro reportedly reached an agreement with Juventus to continue at the club if they allowed him to leave Turin at the end of the season.



Along with Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the defender ahead of the summer.





Pastorello, who was part of the negotiations between Juventus and Chelsea last summer for Sandro, admits a move to Premier League is a possibility for the Brazilian

He believes his decision to not sign a new contract with the Italian champions was a clear signal of intent from Sandro.



Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Pastorello said: “I am not taking care of Alex Sandro [at the moment], but I was busy in the summer regarding his possible move to Chelsea.



“The goal is to look around and he could still think about the Premier League.



“Undoubtedly his non-renewal is a sign from his point of view.”



Sandro’s current deal with Juventus expires in 2020.

