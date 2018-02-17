We’ve Not Forgotten 3-0 – Bristol City Star Issues Warning To Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill has revealed that the Robins will have settling the score with Leeds United in their mind when they take on the Whites on Sunday.



In the earlier Championship clash between the two teams this season, Leeds ran out comprehensive 3-0 winners at Ashton Gate.











The experience has left its mark on Bristol City and Brownhill admits that his side will have it in their mind when they take to the pitch at Elland Road.



And Brownhill insists the Robins have a chance to set things right.





" Sunday is a chance for us to put on a good performance at their place", Brownhill told BCTV.