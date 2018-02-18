Lucas Moura Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Rochdale Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rochdale vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with League One outfit Rochdale in an FA Cup fifth round tie this afternoon.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen for his men to progress in the competition, but vowed before the match to consider making changes as he looks to involve his whole squad.











Pochettino names Michel Vorm in goal, while at the back he opts to go with Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth as the central defensive pairing. Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose operate as full-backs.



Further up the pitch the Tottenham manager has Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks in midfield, with Moussa Sissoko, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Fernando Llorente.



If Spurs need to shake things up during the 90 minutes then they can look to their bench, where options for Pochettino include big guns Harry Kane and Dele Alli.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Rochdale



Vorm (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Rose, Wanyama, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas, Son, Llorente



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Dier, Alli, Lamela, Kane

