19/02/2018 - 12:23 GMT

I’ve Dreamed About It But I Don’t Know – Rangers New Boy On First Goal Feeling

 




New Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has revealed that he does not know how scoring his first goal for the club will feel.

Docherty, who joined the Gers from Hamilton Academical on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January, has thus far made five appearances in all competitions for his new employers, starting two of those.




He made his first league start for Rangers during his return to his former stomping ground on Sunday as the Light Blues beat Accies 5-3.

And Docherty, who also played the full game against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup earlier in the month, explained that although he has dreamed about scoring his first goal for Rangers, he has no idea how it will feel when the time finally arrives.
 


But the 21-year-old stated that he hopes that his maiden strike for Rangers comes sooner rather than later, with the youngster insisting that he wants to add goals to his game.

“I don’t know”, Docherty told Rangers TV, when asked how his first goal for the club will feel.

“I have thought about it and I’ve dreamt about it for years [laughs].

“So it will be weird when the time eventually comes and I hope it comes sooner rather than later.

“I want to add goals to my game and become a prolific goalscoring midfielder.

“I saw the delight on Jamie’s [Murphy] face when he scored on Sunday, but I don’t know [how will I feel after scoring my first goal for the club.]”

Docherty scored eight goals in 109 games for Hamilton during his time at the SuperSeal Stadium.
 