Won’t Be Title Race – Former Rangers Star Can’t See Gers Challenging Celtic Despite Single-Figures Gap

Ex-Rangers star Steven Thompson has dismissed any thoughts of the Gers challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.



Rangers' 5-3 win away at Hamilton on Sunday saw the Gers cut the gap to league leaders Celtic to nine points and they are due to host the Bhoys at Ibrox in March.











Some have speculated there may be a title race now in prospect, but Thompson thinks Rangers are too inconsistent to fight Celtic for the Premiership crown.



Asked whether Scotland now has a title race on, Thompson said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra: "It won't be [a title race] because Rangers conceded three goals against Hamilton and it's part of the reason they won't challenge Celtic as well.





" They scored five, they were all encompassing going forward and brilliant to watch, really entertaining, but don't forget they conceded three goals", the former Rangers striker continued.

"They are not quite there in terms of consistency levels."



Rangers will look to follow up their win over Hamilton on Saturday when they host Hearts at Ibrox.



Celtic meanwhile have a long trip to Russia to make for Thursday night's Europa League round of 32 second leg clash against Zenit St. Petersburg.



The Bhoys' next Premiership match is a trip to Pittodrie to play Aberdeen on Sunday.

