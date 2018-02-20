XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/02/2018 - 18:48 GMT

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Barcelona Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Barcelona
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Blues have been handed a tough task as they look to progress to the quarter-finals and will want to both keep a clean sheet and earn an advantage to take to the Camp Nou for the second leg.




Boss Antonio Conte has Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while at the back he picks Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Further up the pitch, the Chelsea manager selects N'Golo Kante in midfield, while Cesc Fabregas also plays. Wing-back roles are taken by Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso. Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Eden Hazard are the attacking threats.

If Conte needs to shake things up during the course of the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea will take heart from the fact that Barcelona have only won one of their six away games against them, while they have also never manged to keep a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.

 


Chelsea Team vs Barcelona

Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro

Substitutes: Caballero, Drinkwater, Morata, Giroud, Zappacosta, Cahill, Hudson-Odoi
 