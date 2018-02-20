XRegister
20/02/2018 - 14:28 GMT

Couldn’t Go On Like That At Arsenal – Olivier Giroud

 




Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that he felt frustrated to sit on the bench Arsenal and be second choice or third choice.

Giroud completed a move to Chelsea on an 18-month deal from Arsenal on transfer deadline day after the Gunners signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.




The Frenchman lost his place in the starting eleven last season after Arsene Wenger started using Alexis Sanchez as the focal point of his attack and the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette last summer further pushed Giroud down the pecking order.

The France international admits that he decided to leave Arsenal as he just could not tolerate being the second choice or third choice striker at the Emirates.
 


He conceded that it was a frustrating experience for him as he has been a regular starter all his career and conceded that he felt a little insulted at being left on the bench regularly at Arsenal during the end of his tenure at the club.  

Giroud said in an interview with France Football: “I just could not bring myself to spend another year at Arsenal as second choice or even third choice. The word doesn’t exist but it’s the idea.

“It was frustrating, of course. Except when I started at Grenoble, everywhere I went, I played regularly.

“At Arsenal, for a year-and-a-half, it was degrading. I could not go on like that.”

Giroud joined Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012 and netted 105 goals in 253 appearances for the club.
 