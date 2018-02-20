He Was Financially Hamstrung – Derby Boss Directs Praise Towards Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County manager Gary Rowett is aware of the challenges Paul Heckingbottom is facing in his first few weeks as Leeds United boss.



The 40-year-old was roped in to replace Thomas Christiansen, who was eventually sacked because of a run of poor results after the turn of the year as Leeds slipped further back in the top six race.











Heckingbottom’s decision to join Leeds did surprise a few people as he had just signed a new contract with Barnsley, who did admit that they were left shocked by his choice to leave.



However, Rowett claims that it is understandable why Heckingbottom decided to pack his bags at Barnsley, despite earning rave reviews for his performance as manager at Oakwell.





The Derby County manager said in a press conference: “He did a fantastic job at Barnsley. You have got to give credit to people when you see financially he was hamstrung to a certain degree.

“After selling so many key players, as manager you must feel a little dejected that you can’t keep producing performances without a little bit of help.



“There’s a little bit of controversy surrounding him joining Leeds so soon after signing a new contract, but sometimes you have got to make that decision based on your career, I understand that.”



Rowett believes the 40-year-old has joined a good club in Leeds and thinks it is natural that Heckingbottom will encounter a few teething problems because of the amount of changes the Whites have gone through over the last few years before he arrived earlier this month.



“He joined a terrific club in Leeds.



"It’s that initial stage isn’t it where it’s very difficult where you go in where there has been so many changes.



“It’s a bit like ourselves, so many different mangers, so many different players and you want to play a certain way and it takes five or six players out of the equation.



“You have to manage the scenario.”

