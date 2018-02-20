I’m Still Adapting To Playing Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has conceded that he is still getting used to playing alongside big money signing Virgil van Dijk at heart of Jurgen Klopp’s backline.



The Merseyside giants paid a world record fee for a defender in January to sign the Dutch centre-back from Southampton, the club that Lovren also left for a move to Anfield.











While they still have a penchant for imploding, Liverpool’s defending has improved in recent weeks and Van Dijk’s arrival has made then safer compared to their recent form.



Lovren is certain that the Dutchman is only going to improve with time, but admits that the former Southampton man is still adapting to a new club and his new surroundings.





The Croat has also received very little time to develop a partnership with the big money signing and conceded that they are still adapting and understanding each other’s games.

Lovren said on LFC TV when asked about Van Dijk: “I think he’s doing quite well and he’s going to get better and better.



“He’s a top defender, but everything for him is new here.



"We are still adapting to each other.



“He has all the backup from us.



"We are helping him, but like I said, we didn’t have many chances to play with each other.”



He added: “We just had a couple of training sessions together, so we are still adapting, but I think we have done well.”

