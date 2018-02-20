Tottenham Hotspur Looking To Speed Up Talks To Sign Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been in contact with Amadou Diawara’s representatives and are set to accelerate negotiations in the coming weeks for a possible summer move for the Napoli youngster, it has been claimed.



The defensive midfielder, who joined Napoli from Bologna in 2016, has thus far managed to clock up 995 minutes over 22 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A leaders in the present campaign.











Spurs have reportedly identified Diawara as potential summer recruit, with Everton also credited with showing interest in the 20-year-old.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham, who have already touched base with Diawara’s entourage, are likely to speed up the negotiation process in the next few weeks.





However, it is believed that Napoli are undecided about selling the starlet at the end of the season.

Tottenham were linked with making a move for Diawara last month, but no January deal materialised for the Guinean.



The player’s agent Daniele Piraino admitted earlier in the week that Premier League clubs are showing interest in his client, but said that it is too early to discuss a move, given the summer transfer window is still some months away.



Diawara’s present control with Napoli runs until the summer of 2021.

