XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/02/2018 - 23:10 GMT

Zenit Can Hurt Us – Celtic Star Dismisses Claims Russians Are Rusty

 




Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer insists that his side's Europa League round of 32 opponents Zenit St Petersburg didn't appear to be rusty in the first leg and will have the ability to hurt the Bhoys when they meet again this Thursday.

The first leg of the tie at Celtic Park was won by the Scottish giants 1-0 thanks to a fine Callum McGregor strike, with the slender margin belying the Bhoys' dominance throughout the game.




Ajer, who has established himself at the heart of the Celtic defence in the absence of Dedryck Boyata due to injury, insists that at home Zenit will come hard at them.

In spite of the long Russian winter break, Ajer insists that he didn't see any rustiness in Zenit's game and therefore Celtic will have to be extra cautious when they visit Russia this Thursday.
 


“To be fair, I don’t think they were rusty at all”, Ajer was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.  

“I felt we pressed the game really well. They gave us a really good fight.

“It was just that we played very well. We were up for the game.

"It was a great performance and we deserved to win but we know they can hurt us in St Petersburg."
 