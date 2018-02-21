XRegister
21/02/2018 - 11:26 GMT

Big Temptation For Paul Heckingbottom To Do This Against Derby – Leeds United Legend

 




Eddie Gray thinks Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom will be tempted to play Samu Saiz from the start against Derby County this evening.

The forward, who joined Leeds from SD Huesca last summer, was banned for six games after spitting at a Newport County player in an FA Cup game last month.




But having served his ban, Saiz is now once again available for selection when the Whites’ clash with the Rams at Pride Park.

Heckingbottom in his pre-match press conference on Monday refused to divulge whether the Spaniard, who has scored nine goals and set up five more in 25 games in all competitions this season, will start against Derby.
 


However, Gray is of the opinion that Heckingbottom will be tempted to include Saiz in Leeds’ starting line-up in today’s game, owing to the abilities the 27-year-old possesses.

“Everyone has got their own opinion about football and that’s what makes it the game it is”, Gray told LUTV, when asked if he expects Saiz to start against Derby.

“If I was picking the team, I would pick Saiz, I would play him.

“He has not been injured, it’s not as if he has not been training. He has probably played in a few practice matches with the younger boys as well.

“So, he has kept his fitness up and when you actually look at the players we have got at the football club, without being disrespectful to any other players, he is probably the most creative player we have got.

“Saiz has got the legs as well to get from one end of the pitch to the other. He can create and he can score goals.

“I think he [Heckingbottom] will be tempted to play him.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he was on the bench, but it would be a big temptation to play him from the start.”

Besides Saiz, Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper are also available for selection against Derby.
 