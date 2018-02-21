XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/02/2018 - 12:02 GMT

Celtic Loanee Keen To Win Over Doubters In Easter Road Spell

 




Celtic loanee Scott Allan has expressed his wish to win the fans over at Hibernian after joining the club again.

The 26-year-old left Easter Road in August 2015 to join the Scottish champions on a four-year deal. Allan though has found his chances limited at Celtic Park, going out on multiple loan spells, with the latest being to his former club.




While some Hibs fans were not initially convinced about the club's decision to sign Allan for the rest of the season, he appears to have won over the doubters, with the crowd giving him a standing ovation when he was substituted late in the second half against Aberdeen. 

The Dundee United academy recruit now insists that his task will be to excite the fans even more with his presence on the pitch.
 


Reflecting on the reception he got at Easter Road when he was substituted against Aberdeen on Saturday, Allan was quoted as saying by the Evening Times: “Receptions like the one I got on Saturday are what you play football for.  

“I’d say the fans were maybe 50-50 about me coming back here, so I want to excite them and get them all onside.

"For me, I just want to be consistent and that’ll hopefully win them over.

“We’re really building momentum here.

"We’ve got a tough one at Kilmarnock next and we’ll be looking for another three points.

“When we went two up here, it felt so comfortable.

"I never saw us conceding.

"We were all brave on the ball and the team with more players like that usually end up winning.”

Hibernian eventually won the match against Aberdeen 2-0 on Saturday. 
 