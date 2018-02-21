XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2018 - 15:13 GMT

It’s Important My Goalkeepers Have Clarity – Arsene Wenger Confirms David Ospina Selection

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says it is important his goalkeepers have clarity, after he confirmed that David Ospina will start between the sticks in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Ospina has been playing in cup competitions for the Gunners, while Petr Cech mans the posts in Premier League duty.




And Wenger is not about to change tack now, despite Arsenal having a meeting with Manchester City for the first piece of domestic silverware of the season.

While the Frenchman admits it was a difficult call to make, he feels it is important his goalkeepers have clarity and know he will stick to what he says.
 


"It’s always a difficult decision, but I think they are clear about that. Since the start of the season, it’s clear", Wenger told a press conference.

"He played in the whole competition.

"I have two world-class goalkeepers and I decided from the start on to have clarity in the games they play.

"I maintain that."

Ospina, 29, has made eleven appearances for Arsenal across all competitions so far this season, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

He will again be in action on Thursday evening when the Gunners welcome Swedish side Ostersunds to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie.

Arsenal won the first leg 3-0 in Sweden.
 