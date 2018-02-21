Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Sevilla Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sevilla vs Manchester United

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Sevilla in Spain.



The Red Devils came through an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the weekend and Jose Mourinho will be looking for his men to earn an advantage to take to Old Trafford for the second leg.











Mourinho has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he plumps for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the central pairing, while Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young slot in at full-back.



Further up the pitch, the Manchester United boss goes with Nemanja Matic to control midfield, while Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez pose the goal threat.



Mourinho has a number of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford both available.



Manchester United Team vs Sevilla



De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, McTominay, Herrera, Sanchez, Mata, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Darmian, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Rashford

