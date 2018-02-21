PHOTO: Aitor Karanka Stresses Long Term Nature of Nottingham Forest Project

Follow @insidefutbol





Aitor Karanka has stressed the long term nature of the job on his hands at Nottingham Forest and insists all are committed towards bringing success to the City Ground.



The former Middlesbrough boss was appointed as Nottingham Forest manager earlier this season after the Tricky Trees decided to sack ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton.











Forest are currently in the grip of a spell of poor form and played out a 1-1 draw at home against Reading on Tuesday evening to sit in 17th spot in the Championship standings.



Karanka knows the club's fans appreciate the fact he needs time and took to social media to post a photograph of Forest celebrating.



As some of you are saying, Rome wasn't build in a day. But there's an honest commitment from everyone here at @NFFC to continue working to the very best of our ability to make this a successful project. pic.twitter.com/sq6X5S9TTo — Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) February 21, 2018



He also wrote: " As some of you are saying, Rome wasn't build in a day.

"But there's an honest commitment from everyone here at Nottingham Forest to continue working to the very best of our ability to make this a successful project."



Forest have lost four of their last six games across all competitions, drawing the other two, and Karanka will hope for a quick turnaround in form as he looks to guide the Tricky Trees up the Championship table.



Next up for Nottingham Forest is a trip to Loftus Road to face QPR on Saturday.

