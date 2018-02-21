XRegister
06 October 2016

21/02/2018 - 18:46 GMT

Samu Saiz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Derby County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Derby County vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to line up at Pride Park this evening to take on Derby County in a Championship fixture.

The Whites have slipped all the way down to 12th in the Championship standings and know they need to turn their form around quickly to have a realistic chance of finishing in the playoff places.




Boss Paul Heckingbottom has been in charge for two games, drawing one and losing one, and this evening welcomes back Samu Saiz, Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper from suspension.

The Leeds head coach picks Felix Wiedwald in goal, while in defence he has Pontus Jansson and Cooper as the centre-back partnership. Ronaldo Vieira and Adam Forshaw line up in midfield, while Stuart Dallas, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez support Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

If Heckingbottom needs to try to change the course of the game then he has options on his bench, including Saiz and Caleb Ekuban.

 


Leeds United Team vs Derby County

Wiedwald, De Bock, Cooper (c), Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, Forshaw, Dallas, Hernandez, Roofe, Lasogga 

Substitutes: Lonergan, Pennington, Phillips, Alioski, Sacko, Saiz, Ekuban