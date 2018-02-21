XRegister
06 October 2016

21/02/2018 - 19:03 GMT

Two Leeds United Stars Ordered To Run Laps of Pride Park Pitch After Being Dropped

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has provided evidence of his no-nonsense streak, with Eunan O'Kane and Vurnon Anita sent out to run laps of the Pride Park pitch despite not being involved against Derby County this evening.

Both O'Kane and Anita were selected in Leeds' last starting eleven, in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Elland Road against Bristol City.




Anita completed all 90 minutes, but O'Kane was brought off after 73 minutes to make way for Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds had a dire opening 45 minutes against the Robins, but fought back bravely in the second half and almost nicked a win.
 


Neither Anita or O'Kane are included in the matchday squad for Leeds' clash against Derby County this evening, with the duo dropped.

And in a sign that Heckingbottom is showing he is the man in charge, the pair have been running laps of the pitch at Pride Park.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the pair ran laps of the pitch for at least 20 minutes.

O'Kane has seen his performances of late criticised and now the Irishman has lost his spot in the team.

Anita meanwhile has struggled to make an impact at Elland Road since arriving in the summer following his release by Newcastle United.
 