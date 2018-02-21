We Clearly Had Control – Barcelona Star After Draw With Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has insisted that his side had clear control of the game, following their 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.



Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession throughout the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, Barcelona rarely managed to trouble Chelsea’s defence in the first half at Stamford Bridge.











It was Chelsea who broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Willian, who hit the post twice before the half time break, finally found the back of the net.



Just when it was looking like the Blues would be taking a slender lead to the Camp Nou for the second leg of the Round of 16 contest, a defensive error helped Barcelona to equalise 15 minutes from time, with Lionel Messi applying the finish, thus breaking his goalscoring duck against the Premier League champions.





But Alba, who heaped praise on Messi, is of the opinion that the Catalan giants controlled the game clearly in London.

"Leo always appears [at the right time], his goal has given us life”, he was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo.



“The team played very well and as always Leo made the difference.



"Apart from Willian's two shots to the post, the game was in our favour. We had control clearly.



“If it would have been 1-0 [in favour of Chelsea] then the tie would be much more difficult, but the 1-1 [scoreline] has given us life.



"We were superior, but we know that in some way they can create danger for us.



“The team has overcome this and played a good game and got a good result for the return.”



Chelsea will take on Barcelona in the return leg on 14th March.

