XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2018 - 19:09 GMT

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Starts – Arsenal Team vs Ostersunds Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Ostersunds
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Swedish side Ostersunds in the second leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie this evening.

Arsene Wenger's men eased to a 3-0 win in the first leg in Sweden last week and are overwhelming favourites to now finish the job at the Emirates Stadium.




Wenger picks David Ospina in goal, while he goes with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac.

Further up the pitch Arsenal have Mohamed Elneny selected, along with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jack Wilshere, while Alex Iwobi will support Danny Welbeck, who is up top.

If Wenger needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Granit Xhaka and Nacho Monreal.

 


Arsenal Team vs Ostersunds

Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Mkhitaryan, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck

Substitutes: Macey, Mustafi, Monreal, Xhaka, Willock, Nelson, Nketiah
 