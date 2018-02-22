Henrikh Mkhitaryan Starts – Arsenal Team vs Ostersunds Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Ostersunds

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Swedish side Ostersunds in the second leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie this evening.



Arsene Wenger's men eased to a 3-0 win in the first leg in Sweden last week and are overwhelming favourites to now finish the job at the Emirates Stadium.











Wenger picks David Ospina in goal, while he goes with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac.



Further up the pitch Arsenal have Mohamed Elneny selected, along with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jack Wilshere, while Alex Iwobi will support Danny Welbeck, who is up top.



If Wenger needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Granit Xhaka and Nacho Monreal.



Arsenal Team vs Ostersunds



Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Mkhitaryan, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck



Substitutes: Macey, Mustafi, Monreal, Xhaka, Willock, Nelson, Nketiah

