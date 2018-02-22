I Want To Stay Here – Arsenal and Liverpool Targeted Bundesliga Star Doesn’t Want Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool target Kerem Demirbay says if it is up to him then he will not quit Hoffenheim in the coming summer transfer window.



The 24-year-old has caught the eye at Hoffenheim and the Gunners and the Reds have been linked with preparing a move to take him to the Premier League.











But Demirbay is not pushing to leave the Bundesliga and insists that he feels happy enough to say he will be playing for Hoffenheim next term.



He told German magazine Kicker: "I never said that I wanted to change [clubs].





"I feel comfortable here and will be playing for Hoffenheim in the coming season", he added.

It is unclear whether Demirbay may have matters taken out of his hands if Hoffenheim accept a big money bid, but the midfielder does not want to be drawn onto commenting on such a situation arising.



"But it does not concern me to comment on any transfer rumours", the 24-year-old added.



The midfielder, who was born in Germany, chose to represent Turkey at youth international level.



He did however make his Germany debut last year and has so far won two caps for Joachim Low's men.

