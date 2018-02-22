XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2018 - 15:40 GMT

Liam Cooper Was Shouting At Him – Former Leeds Star Blasts Felix Wiedwald

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has savaged Felix Wiedwald for his lack of communication, with the German again making mistakes in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Derby County.

Wiedwald joined Leeds last summer from German outfit Werder Bremen and briefly lost his spot in the side earlier this term to Andy Lonergan.




The shot-stopper fought his way back into the team however, but has continued to be criticised for a string of errors as he has struggled to adapt to the physicality of the English game.

Whelan thinks Wiedwald is guilty of not doing what is expected from a goalkeeper when it comes to taking charge in the penalty box.
 


The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Derby draw: "The one thing that I would expect from my goalkeeper is information, lots of talking, letting people know, dictating where you want your defenders.

"He's given nothing tonight. Absolutely nothing.

"It's not the first time and this time was a crucial one.

"You could see [Liam] Cooper in his face shouting at him, tell me something, give me something, some information. Nothing, absolutely nothing", he added.

All eyes will now be on Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom and whether he chooses to keep faith with Wiedwald for the weekend's meeting with Brentford.
 