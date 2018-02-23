He’s Quality, Even His Team-Mates Are Happy – Mauricio Pochettino On Tottenham New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has lauded new signing Lucas Moura, dubbing the Brazilian "quality".



Pochettino raided Paris Saint-Germain to snap up Lucas in the January transfer window and the winger scored his first goal for Spurs in their FA Cup draw against Rochdale.











Lucas had been frozen out of the first team picture in the French capital and Pochettino thinks that made his task even harder when it came to slipping into first team life at Tottenham.



And the Tottenham boss revealed it is not just he who is happy with how Lucas is shaping up, but the winger's Spurs team-mates too.





Pochettino told a press conference: " I was happy with his performance, his attitude and capacity to adapt to the group and to the club and to the team.

"It’s true it’s not easy to play when you haven’t played for seven months. Then everything is new.



"Of course, I’m so happy, the people are happy and the player is so happy. His team-mates are so happy with him, because of his behaviour, he’s so humble.



"He works hard every day to try to improve. That is so important.



"He’s a quality player, we hope that he shows and has the opportunity to show his quality here."



Lucas came close to playing Premier League football in 2012, with Manchester United in pole position to sign him.



But PSG managed to hijack the deal and snap up Lucas, with the Brazilian winger arriving in France at the start of 2013.

