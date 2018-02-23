XRegister
06 October 2016

23/02/2018 - 13:05 GMT

Unacceptable At This Level – Former Bhoy Blasts Celtic Players

 




Former Celtic striker John Hartson has lambasted the Bhoys for their attitude in their 3-0 defeat at Zenit St Petersburg to exit the Europa League on Thursday night.

Celtic came into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win in the first leg and were hopeful of making it to the last 16 of the Europa League with a performance in Russia.




However, Roberto Mancini’s side were at the races and were already 2-0 up at half time due to some shoddy defending from Brendan Rodgers’ side before the break.

Aleksandr Kokorin added a third on the hour mark to more or less kill off the tie and the Scottish champions were knocked out of the Europa League at the last 32 stage.
 


Hartson insisted that Celtic were responsible for their own downfall as too many players were off colour and did not show the attitude needed to get through the tie.  

The former Bhoy took to Twitter and wrote: “Disappointing to say the least. Celtic beat themselves tonight too many players not at it.

“Unacceptable at this level.

“Need to now dust themselves down go again on the weekend!”

With Celtic’s European adventure over, Rodgers and his men are expected to put in all their resources into the domestic front for the rest of the season to make sure they continue their dominance in Scotland.
 