We Can Definitely Get Into Top Six, But We Can’t Do This – Leeds United Star

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper believes his side can still get into the Championship's top six, but has warned the Whites against thinking too far ahead.



The Yorkshire giants, who conceded an injury-time goal to draw 2-2 against Derby County on Wednesday, presently find themselves in 11th spot in the Championship table with 46 points from 33 games, eight points adrift of the playoff spots.











Leeds are currently in the midst of a poor run of form, having failed to win their last nine league outings.



However, Cooper, whose side will next lock horns with Brentford on Saturday, still thinks Leeds can sneak into the playoff spots.





But the 26-year-old wants the Elland Road outfit to take it one game at a time as he feels his team have previously made the mistake of thinking too far ahead.

“Definitely”, Cooper told LUTV, when asked if he feels Leeds can get into the top six.



“I think the most important thing is to concentrate on the next game.



“We have made the mistake before of [thinking] ‘we need to win this and we need to win that’.



“We just have to concentrate on the next game and the rest will take care of itself.”



Leeds’ last win the Championship came on Boxing Day when they edged out Burton Albion 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium.

