Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts – Liverpool Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United outfit in a Premier League fixture at Anfield this afternoon.



The Reds have been to Spain for a warm weather training camp as they had no FA Cup action last weekend, due to their elimination from the tournament.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp nearly has a fully fit squad to make use of, with Joe Gomez back available, though Nathaniel Clyne remains out.



Klopp picks Loris Karius in goal, while at the back he selects Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs.



Further up the pitch the Liverpool manager trusts in James Milner, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino up top.



If Klopp needs to make any changes at any point throughout the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, with options available including Adam Lallana and Dominic Solanke.



Liverpool Team vs West Ham United



Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Gomez, Henderson, Moreno, Lallana, Solanke

