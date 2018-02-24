XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2018 - 21:58 GMT

Napoli Hold Talks With Arsenal Target’s Agent But Don’t Like What They Hear

 




Napoli have held talks with the agent of Arsenal and Everton target Andre Silva, but have not moved forward with the discussions because of the high costs of a potential deal.

AC Milan splashed out big money to sign the striker from FC Porto last summer, but the 22-year-old has only found the back of the net in the Europa League and is yet to score a league goal in 16 appearances.




There are suggestions that the Rossoneri could look to cut their losses with the Portuguese and sell him in the summer amidst interest from clubs across Europe.

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the hitman and he has also been linked with a summer switch to Everton, who could be in the market for a striker at the end of the season.
 


However, it seems his struggles in Italy have not put off potential suitors in Serie A and Napoli have shown interest in the 22-year-old.  

And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, club sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli even met Jorge Mendes, Silva’s agent, to discuss a potential switch to the Stadio San Paolo.

However, the Serie A giants have not progressed the talks for the striker because of the potential high cost of a deal to sign the Rossoneri star.

Napoli are expected to continue to maintain their gaze on Silva and could jump in again if they believe a deal could be struck at a reasonable price in the summer.
 