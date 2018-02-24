Patrice Evra and Manuel Lanzini Play – West Ham Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a Premier League encounter at Anfield.



David Moyes has overseen the Hammers' rise from the relegation zone to 12th spot, but the Scot knows there is still work to do as the lower end of the table is congested.











The Hammers boss has never won at Anfield in his managerial career, with the Scot having 14 attempts and losing on 50 per cent of his visits.



Moyes has Adrian in goal, while in defence he places his trust in James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna at the back. Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell also play, with Patrice Evra handed a start too.



In midfield, Moyes opts for Mark Noble, while Joao Mario will be looking to make an impression. Manuel Lanzini will look to supply Marko Arnautovic.



And if the West Ham manager needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill.



West Ham Team vs Liverpool



Adrian, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Evra, Noble, Kouyate, Mario, Lanzini, Arnautovic



Substitutes: Hart, Byram, Reid, Rice, Antonio, Hernandez, Hugill,

