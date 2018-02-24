PHOTO: Leeds United Mock Brentford’s Long Grass Criticism

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have mocked Brentford boss Dean Smith for suggesting the grass on the Elland Road pitch was too long in Saturday afternoon's Championship match.



Smith watched Leeds beat his Brentford side 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Liam Cooper; and he was also unhappy with the goal, feeling it was offside.











The Bees boss was displeased with the length of the grass on the pitch at Elland Road and hit out at it for being too long as he weighed up his men's efforts post match.



And Leeds have been quick to hit back, posting a photograph of their groundstaff mowing he pitch after the full time whistle.





The Elland Road club also wrote: "Good game lads @BrentfordFC."

The win has kept Leeds' playoff hopes alive, though the Whites have not risen from eleventh spot in the table.



They have now closed the gap on Brentford in tenth to just a single point and sit five points behind sixth placed Bristol City, who are in action on Sunday against Cardiff City.



Middlesbrough are Leeds' next opponents, with the clash taking place at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night.

