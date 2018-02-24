Roy Hodgson Talks Up Tottenham Hotspur Threat Amidst Depleted Crystal Palace Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes that even with some of the 12 players who will be unavailable for the match on Sunday the Eagles would find it difficult to beat Tottenham Hotspur.



The hosts will be without the services of a number of key players, with the manager confirming that as many as 12 of his first-teamers are out with injury.











And that, the former England boss insists, makes an already tough task even more difficult, with their opponents being a side that are on an impressive run, having lost just one of their last 19 matches in all competitions.



“It was always going to be a very difficult game and I think even if could have had some of the 12 players and added to the ones we have got, which would give us a very good squad, it would still be a very tough game", the manager said at a press conference.





"Whichever way you look at it we are a bottom of the table team at the moment and they are chasing, not only Champions League honours, but also second place in the league."

The last time the two sides met was in November at Wembley with the Lilywhites managing a narrow 1-0 win on that occasion.



Hodgson believes that a repeat of something like that could well help his side get a desired result.



“I think that we are more than capable of giving them a very good game if we play the best football we can play as we did when we played at Wembley and lost 1-0.



"The problem is if we get further injuries in the game we are getting very short of experienced and quality players who can actually go in as it will be a lot of younger players from our under 23 squad, be a great opportunity for them but it will be a big ask for them to go and play against Tottenham in their first competitive game for the team.”

