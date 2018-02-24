XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2018 - 22:29 GMT

Roy Hodgson Talks Up Tottenham Hotspur Threat Amidst Depleted Crystal Palace Squad

 




Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes that even with some of the 12 players who will be unavailable for the match on Sunday the Eagles would find it difficult to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

The hosts will be without the services of a number of key players, with the manager confirming that as many as 12 of his first-teamers are out with injury.




And that, the former England boss insists, makes an already tough task even more difficult, with their opponents being a side that are on an impressive run, having lost just one of their last 19 matches in all competitions.

“It was always going to be a very difficult game and I think even if could have had some of the 12 players and added to the ones we have got, which would give us a very good squad, it would still be a very tough game", the manager said at a press conference.
 


"Whichever way you look at it we are a bottom of the table team at the moment and they are chasing, not only Champions League honours, but also second place in the league."

The last time the two sides met was in November at Wembley with the Lilywhites managing a narrow 1-0 win on that occasion.

Hodgson believes that a repeat of something like that could well help his side get a desired result.

“I think that we are more than capable of giving them a very good game if we play the best football we can play as we did when we played at Wembley and lost 1-0.

"The problem is if we get further injuries in the game we are getting very short of experienced and quality players who can actually go in as it will be a lot of younger players from our under 23 squad, be a great opportunity for them but it will be a big ask for them to go and play against Tottenham in their first competitive game for the team.”
 