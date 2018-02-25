XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/02/2018 - 19:50 GMT

Arsenal Not Giving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Service – Gunners Legend

 




Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that the Gunners are not providing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the required service, after he watched Arsene Wenger's men crushed 3-0 in the final of the EFL Cup by Manchester City.

Wenger handed a start to big-money January signing Aubameyang and Arsenal were hoping to cause an upset against Pep Guardiola's high-flying Citizens side.




It took just 18 minutes for Sergio Aguero to put Manchester City ahead, while when Vincent Kompany and David Silva struck in quick succession in the 58th and 65th minutes, it was game over for Arsenal.

Wright thinks Arsenal are not offering Aubameyang the service he needs, with the former Borussia Dortmund man liking to run in behind defences.
 


"You look at Aubameyang, and you feel like though he’s a great goalscorer, I have not seen many chances created for him", Wright said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"He’s not a player who gets millions of touches, he runs in behind off the shoulder of the defender.

"We've seen he can score if he gets the chance.

"But Arsenal don’t work hard to win the ball, keep the ball and play it into the player who cost us nearly £60m", the Gunners legend added.

Arsenal will be looking to Aubameyang for goals as they bid to finish in the top four in the Premier League and put in a serious tilt to win the Europa League in the games left this season.

And following the EFL Cup final defeat, Wenger is still without the only piece of silverware in the English game to to have eluded him.
 