XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/02/2018 - 13:08 GMT

Eric Bailly On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)

Manchester United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Premier League champions Chelsea to Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils were overtaken in second spot in the standings by Liverpool on Saturday, but can reclaim it by seeing off Antonio Conte's men later today.




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho must make do without Ander Herrera, who has hurt a muscle and is out for several weeks, while Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are all out.

Mourinho has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he plumps for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the central defensive pairing. Nemanja Matic plays, as does Paul Pogba, while Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial are attacking threats.

If the Manchester United manager needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, with options available including Eric Bailly and Juan Mata.

 


Manchester United Team vs Chelsea

De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial

Substitutes: Pereira, Bailly, Shaw, Carrock, Mata, Lingard, Rashford
 