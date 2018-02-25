Eric Bailly On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Premier League champions Chelsea to Old Trafford this afternoon.



The Red Devils were overtaken in second spot in the standings by Liverpool on Saturday, but can reclaim it by seeing off Antonio Conte's men later today.











Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho must make do without Ander Herrera, who has hurt a muscle and is out for several weeks, while Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are all out.



Mourinho has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he plumps for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the central defensive pairing. Nemanja Matic plays, as does Paul Pogba, while Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial are attacking threats.



If the Manchester United manager needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, with options available including Eric Bailly and Juan Mata.



Manchester United Team vs Chelsea



De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial



Substitutes: Pereira, Bailly, Shaw, Carrock, Mata, Lingard, Rashford

