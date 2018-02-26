Chelsea and Man Utd Linked Striker’s Move Desire Behind Agent Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Robert Lewandowski's decision to change agents is motivated by his desire to leave Bayern Munich, according to German daily Bild, amid links with Chelsea and Manchester United.



Israeli super-agent Pini Zahavi is one of the most influential football brokers in the world and has played key roles in multiple high profile transfers and ownership changes across European football.











Lewandowski recently joined his clientele and there is speculation that Zahavi’s capture of the Pole could see the striker leave Bayern Munich in the summer.



And it has been claimed that Lewandowski’s decision to become the Israeli’s client is partly motivated by his desire to pack his bags at the Allianz Arena.





The Pole remains keen on a move to Real Madrid and the reigning European champions are expected to be in the market for a striker at the end of the season.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane remains their top target, but there are suggestions Zahavi could push his new client onto Real Madrid’s radar again in the summer.



Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Pole and Zahavi has a history of brokering deals for the Premier League champions and played a central role in Roman Abramovich's acquisition of the club in 2003.



Jose Mourinho's Manchester United meanwhile also continue to be linked with Lewandowski.



Bayern Munich are keeping their counsel over Lewandowski’s future, but it has been claimed that they know the striker wants to leave.

