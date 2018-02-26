XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/02/2018 - 11:50 GMT

West Ham and Watford Touch Base With Inter Over Summer Deal

 




West Ham and Watford have probed the possibility of signing on loan Inter Milan defender Yuto Nagatomo in the summer.

Galatasaray signed the defender on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window and they have a verbal agreement with Inter to sign him on a permanent deal too.




However, it has been claimed that the Turkish club might refrain from signing Nagatomo on a permanent contract in the summer and it has led to more speculation over his future.

Inter are keen to offload the defender at the end of the season and he has been attracting interest from the Premier League.
 


According to Italian outlet FcInterNews, Watford and West Ham have enquired about the possibility of taking Nagatomo to England in the summer transfer window.  

While no concrete steps have been taken, more talks could take place in the coming weeks if it becomes clear Nagatomo will leave Galatasaray at the end of his loan stint.

The 31-year-old full-back has a contract until 2019 with the Nerazzurri.

He has 101 international caps to his name for Japan.
 