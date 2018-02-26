West Ham and Watford Touch Base With Inter Over Summer Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham and Watford have probed the possibility of signing on loan Inter Milan defender Yuto Nagatomo in the summer.



Galatasaray signed the defender on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window and they have a verbal agreement with Inter to sign him on a permanent deal too.











However, it has been claimed that the Turkish club might refrain from signing Nagatomo on a permanent contract in the summer and it has led to more speculation over his future.



Inter are keen to offload the defender at the end of the season and he has been attracting interest from the Premier League.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews, Watford and West Ham have enquired about the possibility of taking Nagatomo to England in the summer transfer window.

While no concrete steps have been taken, more talks could take place in the coming weeks if it becomes clear Nagatomo will leave Galatasaray at the end of his loan stint.



The 31-year-old full-back has a contract until 2019 with the Nerazzurri.



He has 101 international caps to his name for Japan.

