28/02/2018 - 22:10 GMT

Agent of Arsenal and Everton Target Tests Water With Monaco

 




The agent of Arsenal and Everton linked striker Andre Silva has been probing Monaco to consider signing his client in the summer.

AC Milan paid big money to sign the 22-year-old striker from FC Porto last summer, but Silva has struggled to adapt to the Italian top tier and has fallen down the pecking order.




He is yet to find the back of the net in Serie A since joining the Rossoneri and there are suggestions that Jorge Mendes, his agent, has been trying to find a new club for him.

Arsenal and Everton have been linked with having an interest in the striker and Mendes has also met the Napoli hierarchy over his client potentially moving to the San Paolo next summer.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Portuguese super-agent has also been in touch with Monaco over a potential deal for the striker.  

Mendes shares a good relationship with the Monaco hierarchy and has a number of his clients in their squad, including Radamel Falcao.

He has been testing the water with the Monaco bosses to understand whether they would be keen on signing the Rossoneri striker next summer.

AC Milan are yet to make a final decision on whether they want to sell Silva, but they would be looking to recoup most of the money they spent on him last year if they indeed get ready to bite the bullet.
 