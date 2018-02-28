XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/02/2018 - 20:46 GMT

Former Leeds United Pair Massimo Cellino and Nicola Salerno Parting Ways

 




Former Leeds United duo Massimo Cellino and Nicola Salerno have parted ways at Italian Serie B side Brescia.

Cellino sold his final shareholding in Leeds last summer to countryman Andrea Radrizzani, with it recently being confirmed that in total he banked £45m from selling the Elland Road outfit.




He quickly returned to the game by buying Serie B side Brescia and Salerno then arrived, the sporting director having also worked with Cellino at Leeds.

Salerno was responsible for a number of deals at Leeds and signed off on his time at the club by making Sol Bamba's arrival permanent, following a loan spell.
 


Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Cellino and Salerno have gone their separate ways, with the sporting director leaving Brescia.

Salerno leaves Brescia sitting in a lowly 15th spot in the Serie B standings.

The Italian side have taken just 33 points from 27 games, just four points above the drop zone.

It remains to be seen what Salerno's next move is, with the Italian having also worked in England with Watford.
 