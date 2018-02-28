Never Said I Preferred Antonio Conte – Top Italy FA Official On Coach Search

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian FA vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has insisted that he never said that he Antonio Conte is his top choice for the Italy national coach post.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has remained under the scanner all season and there is talk that he could leave the club in the summer regardless of results or his contract, which expires next year.











The former Juventus boss has been on Italy’s radar as they look to appoint a new coach ahead of the start of their European Championship qualification campaign.



While Roberto Mancini and Carlo Ancelotti have also been on their radar, Conte is believed to be their top target and Costacurta did say on Tuesday that the Chelsea boss is the outstanding candidate.





However, the Italian FA vice-commissioner has backed down from his comments and stressed that he never said that 48-year-old is his top choice for the coach’s role.

“I never said I preferred Conte over everyone”, the former AC Milan man was quoted as saying by Italian daily Il Messaggero.



“I just said that having already worked with the national team, he has the right qualifications and he did well.



“Apart from the fact that there are not very many great talents available, we still need a good coach and the names being discussed are all good coaches.”



Conte has been insistent that he wants to honour his contract with Chelsea despite all the talk of a summer exit.

