06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/03/2018 - 14:38 GMT

Celtic v Rangers Games Above El Clasico For This Reason – Henrik Larsson

 




Henrik Larsson has revealed he preferred to play in Celtic vs Rangers games than clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the fact the two Scottish clubs are in the same city a deciding factor.

The legendary former striker spent seven years at Celtic, scoring goals for fun in Scotland, before making the move to Barcelona, where he plied his trade from 2004 until 2006.




During his playing career Larsson experienced both the Old Firm derby and El Clasico.

And for the Celtic legend, matches against Rangers were better to play in than Barcelona's high-octane affairs against Real Madrid.
 


"I prefer the proper derby, the Old Firm is the proper derby, Barcelona-Madrid is two different cities", Larsson said on the Keys and Gray Show.

"It was a nice experience to play El Clasico, but I think the atmosphere, the tension and everything surrounding it, the Old Firm is my favourite", he added.

Larsson picked up four Scottish league titles at Celtic, while he also helped the Bhoys to the final of the UEFA Cup in the 2002/03 campaign.

He also tasted success with Barcelona and added two La Liga crowns and the Champions League to his collection.
 