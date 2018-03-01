XRegister
06 October 2016

01/03/2018 - 12:02 GMT

Joao Mario and Javier Hernandez Are Just Amazing – West Ham Star Impressed

 




Manuel Lanzini has branded his West Ham United team-mates Javier Hernandez and Joao Mario “amazing”, with the attacking midfielder insisting that he is ready to play anywhere for the team.

Mario has managed to make his mark at the London Stadium after joining the Hammers from Inter on a loan deal during the January transfer window, with the Portuguese thus far making five appearances in all competitions for his new employers, providing an assist.




On the other hand, Hernandez has been in sublime form in recent weeks; the Mexico international has scored three goals and set up one more in his last five Premier League outings.

And Lanzini, who heaped praise on the duo of Hernandez and Mario, explained that he is prepared to play in any position manager David Moyes deems fit.
 


“We have very good players, top players, players who play for their national teams”, he told the club’s official site.

“Chicharito is an amazing striker and Joao Mario is an amazing football player, so we now need to connect all together and I think we’ll have a strong team.

“For me, I don’t mind where I play in this team.

“It is for the coach to decide and where he decides, I will try my best for the team.”

Lanzini, who returned to West Ham’s starting line-up in their 4-1 loss to Liverpool last weekend, following a hamstring injury, has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 21 games this season.
 