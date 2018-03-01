XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/03/2018 - 17:10 GMT

We’ve Learned Since Last Time – David Wagner Promises Different Huddersfield For Spurs To Face

 




Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has expressed his hope to oversee a different kind of game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.

The Terriers are on an impressive run at the moment, having won their last two league matches against Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion respectively.




The match against the Lilywhites though presents a different proposition, with the Terriers having lost their last game against Mauricio Pochettino's side 4-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wembley though will give rise to sweet memories in Wagner's mind, with his side having won their ticket to the Premier League there by virtue of a playoff final victory against Reading last season.
 


And the manager insists that he is more than hopeful of a better performance against Spurs this time around given the kind of improvements they have made to their side.

"It’s a different game from the last time we met and I think we have learned and made some developments since our last meeting", the manager said at a press conference.

On whether their experiences at Wembley will help, Wagner added: "We only have good memories playing there and that can only help us to prepare for the game.

"Playing at Wembley doesn’t happen all the time and we go into it with good momentum, but we have to make sure we perform again."
 