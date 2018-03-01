We’ve Learned Since Last Time – David Wagner Promises Different Huddersfield For Spurs To Face

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has expressed his hope to oversee a different kind of game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.



The Terriers are on an impressive run at the moment, having won their last two league matches against Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion respectively.











The match against the Lilywhites though presents a different proposition, with the Terriers having lost their last game against Mauricio Pochettino's side 4-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.



Wembley though will give rise to sweet memories in Wagner's mind, with his side having won their ticket to the Premier League there by virtue of a playoff final victory against Reading last season.





And the manager insists that he is more than hopeful of a better performance against Spurs this time around given the kind of improvements they have made to their side.

"It’s a different game from the last time we met and I think we have learned and made some developments since our last meeting", the manager said at a press conference.



On whether their experiences at Wembley will help, Wagner added: "We only have good memories playing there and that can only help us to prepare for the game.



"Playing at Wembley doesn’t happen all the time and we go into it with good momentum, but we have to make sure we perform again."

