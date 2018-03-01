Yaya Toure On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium tonight.



Pep Guardiola's side comfortably saw off the Gunners in the final of the EFL Cup last weekend and will want to make sure they continue to get the better of Arsenal this evening.











Fernandinho suffered a hamstring strain in the EFL Cup final and misses out tonight, while Fabian Delph is suspended.



Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while Vincent Kompany links up with Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of defence. Ilkay Gundogan plays, as does Kevin De Bruyne, while David Silva and Bernardo Silva are also selected. Leroy Sane plays, while Sergio Aguero is up top.



If the Manchester City boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, with a number of options available, including Yaya Toure and Gabriel Jesus.



Manchester City Team vs Arsenal



Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Stones, Laporte, Jesus, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden

