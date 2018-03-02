Man City and Man Utd Target Dismisses Thoughts Stay Linked To Inter Qualifying For Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Manchester United target Milan Skriniar has insisted that his stay at Inter is not linked to the club qualifying for the Champions League next season.



The defender, who joined Inter from Sampdoria only last summer, has managed to become an important player for the Nerazzurri, with the 23-year-old featuring in all 26 Serie A matches for his side this season.











Skriniar’s impressive performances have attracted the interest of Manchester United and Manchester City, while Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been said to be keeping tabs on him.



The Slovakian has revealed that Inter received an incredible offer from an unknown side in the January transfer window for his services, but the Italian giants were quick to reject it.





And Skriniar, who explained that he is currently fully focused on Inter, insisted that his stay at the club is no way linked to the Nerazzurri qualifying for the Champions League; Luciano Spalletti’s team are currently fourth in the league table.

"When I arrived here, it was said that my price was exaggerated, now I see the figures have gone higher and I read Barcelona and other clubs [are interested in me], but I am concentrating only on the next commitments [with Inter]”, he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



“I have to think about the matches and training, the rest does not count.



“My stay at Inter is not linked to qualification for the Champions League, and I am convinced that we will go to the Champions League because Inter have quality men and professionals.



“I love this shirt, I'm very well [settled] in Milan.



“I said a 'yes' convinced without hesitation when Spalletti and [Piero] Ausilio called to convince me to choose Inter.”



Skriniar, who has seven caps for Slovakia to his name, is contracted with Inter until 2022.

